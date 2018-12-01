Thunder's Paul George: Steady in Friday's win
George finished with 20 points (6-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 28 minutes during Friday's 124-109 victory over Atlanta.
George did most of his damage in the first half Friday, ending with 20 points and a pair of steals in the blowout victory. Despite the final margin being just 15 points, this game was well and truly over by three-quarter time, resulting in limited minutes for the starters. George has seen a slight dip in his numbers since the return of Russell Westbrook, which is not at all surprising. That being said, he should still hold strong value in all formats moving forward.
