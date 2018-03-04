George posted 21 points (8-19 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one block across 37 minutes in Saturday's 108-100 loss to the Trail Blazers.

George couldn't find the net from behind the arc, but he managed to hit the 20-point mark for the fourth straight game and fifth time in the last six overall. The All-Star forward didn't really see an appreciable bump in usage despite the absence of Carmelo Anthony (rest), but his overall solid line was par for the course for what fantasy owners have come to expect from him this season. Needless to say, George should continue enjoying the second-highest usage rate among the Thunder starting five on the majority of nights moving forward as OKC jockeys for playoff positioning.