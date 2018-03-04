Thunder's Paul George: Struggles from distance in loss
George posted 21 points (8-19 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one block across 37 minutes in Saturday's 108-100 loss to the Trail Blazers.
George couldn't find the net from behind the arc, but he managed to hit the 20-point mark for the fourth straight game and fifth time in the last six overall. The All-Star forward didn't really see an appreciable bump in usage despite the absence of Carmelo Anthony (rest), but his overall solid line was par for the course for what fantasy owners have come to expect from him this season. Needless to say, George should continue enjoying the second-highest usage rate among the Thunder starting five on the majority of nights moving forward as OKC jockeys for playoff positioning.
More News
-
Thunder's Paul George: Drops 20 in Friday's win•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Scores 26 points in 37 minutes•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Can't buy a bucket versus Warriors•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Leads team with 26 points•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Scores 28 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...