George scored 18 points (6-21 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-4 FT) to go along with 10 rebounds, three blocks and one assist across 43 minutes during Wednesday's 102-95 loss to the Jazz.

George struggled with his shot in this one, connecting on 29 percent of his attempts from the field and missing eight times from beyond the arc. He achieved a double-double as he led the team in rebounding and played his usual tough defense, but one would think the team could have fared better had he come up with a better night at the offensive end. George, who enjoyed a terrific performance in the series opener, will take averages of 27 points, 8.5 rebounds and six treys per contest into Saturday's Game 3.