George tallied 20 points (5-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes during Monday's 111-107 loss to Golden State.

George did not have it going Monday as he connected on just 5-of-19 field-goal attempts on his way to 20 points. Apart from Russell Westbrook, the team struggled from the field and in the end, it cost them against an understrength Warriors outfit. Things don't get any easier as the team travels to Houston to face the league-leading Rockets in another must-win game.