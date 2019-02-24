Thunder's Paul George: Struggles from the field in loss

George totaled 14 points (4-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, and five assists in 38 minutes during Saturday's 119-116 loss to Sacramento.

George appeared lethargic Saturday, which is unsurprising given the double-overtime thriller from the night prior. This was George's lowest points total since back on November 2 and owners simply have to give him a pass here, and move on to the next game. The Thunder will get a couple of nights off before traveling to Denver to face the Nuggets in what should be a mouthwatering matchup.