Thunder's Paul George: Struggles from the field in loss
George totaled 14 points (4-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, and five assists in 38 minutes during Saturday's 119-116 loss to Sacramento.
George appeared lethargic Saturday, which is unsurprising given the double-overtime thriller from the night prior. This was George's lowest points total since back on November 2 and owners simply have to give him a pass here, and move on to the next game. The Thunder will get a couple of nights off before traveling to Denver to face the Nuggets in what should be a mouthwatering matchup.
More News
-
Thunder's Paul George: Hits game-winning shot in second OT•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Scores 20 in loss•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Poor shooting night in loss•
-
Thunder's Paul George: MVP-caliber season continues•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Spearheads momentous comeback•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Full line in Thursday's win•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...