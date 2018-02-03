Thunder's Paul George: Struggles from the field in loss
George totaled 15 points (4-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 114-100 loss to the Pelicans.
After exploding for 43 points in his previous outing, George struggled from the field in this one. He went just 4-of-16 from the floor while failing to have much of an impact on the game. He has scored at least 20 points in six of his previous seven games and has a chance to pick right back up when the Lakers come visiting Sunday.
