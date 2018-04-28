George posted only five points (2-16 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and one steal across 45 minutes during Oklahoma City's 96-91 loss to the Jazz in Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

George couldn't have picked a more untimely juncture to have his shot go cold, and his final miss turned out to be a back-breaker for the Thunder. The All-Star forward's 29-footer with 18 seconds left came up short, and George couldn't get the benefit of a call despite Rudy Gobert making clear contact with him as he released the ball. George's 12.5 percent success rate from the floor was naturally his worst of the series, and it marked only the second time over the six games he'd shot under 40.0 percent. Despite the significant downturn Friday, he finished the first round with impressive averages of 24.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals across 41.8 minutes.