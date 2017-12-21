Thunder's Paul George: Struggles to find his shot

George tallied 18 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 107-79 victory over the Jazz.

George was able to do a bit of everything Wednesday, helping his team to a blowout victory. While he continues to put up solid numbers, he has been struggling with his shot over the last five games. Over that period he is shooting just 32.9 percent from the field. This is likely going to bounce back sooner rather than later and he still continues to collect steals at an elite level, somewhat offsetting his poor efficiency.