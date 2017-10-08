Thunder's Paul George: Struggles with shot Sunday

George posted 22 points (5-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 9-9 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block across 39 minutes during an 86-85 win over the Melbourne United on Sunday.

George received by far the most minutes of any player on the team in the narrow victory. He was cold from the field, and picked up nearly half of his points from the foul line. Last season with the Indiana Pacers, George averaged 23.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. So far, through three preseason games with the Thunder, George is averaging 20.7 points and 5.3 boards per game. His numbers will likely jump a bit during regular season, which would leave him near his averages from last season.