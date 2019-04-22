Thunder's Paul George: Submits full line in Game 4 loss

George tallied 32 points (8-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 12-14 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 37 minutes Sunday in the Thunder's 111-98 loss to the Trail Blazers in Game 4 of the series.

George's counting stats were nice, but the Thunder needed a more efficient outing from the wing with Russell Westbrook enduring a miserable 5-for-21 night from the field and none of the team's supporting players rising to the occasion. Though he remains a two-way force, George hasn't been as effective as a scorer since returning from a three-game absence due to a shoulder injury in early March. In his 22 outings since, George has knocked down 39.8 percent of his attempts from the field and 34.1 percent of his attempts from distance.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...