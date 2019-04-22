Thunder's Paul George: Submits full line in Game 4 loss
George tallied 32 points (8-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 12-14 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 37 minutes Sunday in the Thunder's 111-98 loss to the Trail Blazers in Game 4 of the series.
George's counting stats were nice, but the Thunder needed a more efficient outing from the wing with Russell Westbrook enduring a miserable 5-for-21 night from the field and none of the team's supporting players rising to the occasion. Though he remains a two-way force, George hasn't been as effective as a scorer since returning from a three-game absence due to a shoulder injury in early March. In his 22 outings since, George has knocked down 39.8 percent of his attempts from the field and 34.1 percent of his attempts from distance.
