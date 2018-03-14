Thunder's Paul George: Suffers groin injury Tuesday
George suffered a groin injury in the second half of Tuesday's 119-107 win and will be reevaluated on Wednesday once the team returns to Oklahoma City, Royce Young of ESPN reports.
Coach Billy Donovan noted after the game that he didn't know the severity of the groin injury, so not much is known regarding whether or not George could miss time. That said, he'll have additional tests performed Wednesday when the team is back in Oklahoma City, following which another update should be provided on his availability moving forward. For now, George can tentatively be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers. Prior to the injury, George finished Tuesday's contest with 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 26 minutes.
