Thunder's Paul George: Superb with 37 points in close win
George turned in 37 points 10-23 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 12-14 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and a steal across 37 minutes in Friday's 111-109 win over the Trail Blazers.
Friday was a dream night for George owners, as he helped the Thunder break their jinx against the Blazers, who had fallen to Portland six-straight times leading up to this game. George enjoyed a stellar December, averaging 30.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.3 steals over 14 games.
