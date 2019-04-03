Thunder's Paul George: Swipes five steals in Tuesday's win

George produced 19 points (8-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, five steals, and one block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 119-103 win over the Lakers.

George snagged at least five steals for the sixth time through 74 appearances this season. Having already recorded a career-high 24 double-doubles, George will look to put the exclamation mark on the best campaign of his career as the Thunder compete for playoff positioning across the final four regular season games.

