George had 18 points (6-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, four steals and two rebounds in 38 minutes during Thursday's 121-112 victory over Washington.

After three consecutive games without a steal, George was able to record four in the victory Thursday. He continues to churn out steady performances, however, has been struggling with his shot of late. On the season he is shooting 43.6 percent from the field, well down from his 46.1 percent from last season. This likely has something to do with becoming accustomed to playing not only in a new offense but besides a ball dominant player such as Russell Westbrook. He will get the night off before traveling to Detroit to face the Pistons where he will look to find his stroke once again.