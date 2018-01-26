Thunder's Paul George: Swipes four steals in victory
George had 18 points (6-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, four steals and two rebounds in 38 minutes during Thursday's 121-112 victory over Washington.
After three consecutive games without a steal, George was able to record four in the victory Thursday. He continues to churn out steady performances, however, has been struggling with his shot of late. On the season he is shooting 43.6 percent from the field, well down from his 46.1 percent from last season. This likely has something to do with becoming accustomed to playing not only in a new offense but besides a ball dominant player such as Russell Westbrook. He will get the night off before traveling to Detroit to face the Pistons where he will look to find his stroke once again.
More News
-
Thunder's Paul George: Scores 36 points in blow out victory•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Puts up 19 points in loss•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Puts up 31 points on Thursday•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Contributes 24 points to blowout win•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Scores 25 points in return•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Will play Sunday vs. Mavericks•
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.