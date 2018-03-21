George tallied 24 points (9-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 40 minutes during Tuesday's 100-99 loss to the Celtics.

George was on fire from long range, connecting on as many treys as the rest of his teammates combined. He also crashed the boards to great effect, finishing with his best output of the season in that category. George's season averages might not indicate the most productive season of his career, but nights like this remind us of his considerable ability.