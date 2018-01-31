Thunder's Paul George: Tallies game-high 28 points Tuesday
George tallied 28 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 8-10 FT) and six rebounds across 36 minutes during a 102-96 loss to the Wizards on Tuesday.
George's 28 points marked a game high in the loss. He stayed hot on the offensive end, as he has scored at least 26 points in five of his last six outings. On the down side, he failed to record a single assist, steal or block in the game, which marked the first time all season he has done that.
