George posted 23 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals across 40 minutes during Oklahoma City's 115-102 loss to the Jazz in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

George's scoring and minutes totals both paced the Thunder on the night, and he bounced back nicely from a 28.6 percent shooting tally in Game 2. While George's performance was encouraging, the Jazz did a highly impressive job containing Russell Westbrook, leaving the Thunder nowhere close to a win. George may have to push his shot attempts back over 20 -- as was the case in the first two games of the series -- for OKC to have a chance of evening the series at 2-2 in Game 4 on Monday.