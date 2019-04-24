Thunder's Paul George: Team-high scoring total in loss

George furnished 36 points (14-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-8 FT), nine rebounds and three assists across 42 minutes during the Thunder's 118-115 loss to the Trail Blazers in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Tuesday.

George's scoring total paced the Thunder in their series-ending loss, capping off a sensational string of games for the All-Star forward. It clearly seemed George was struggling with his troublesome shoulder to some degree throughout the series, but he still managed to average 28.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals across 40.8 minutes over the five games. George also put together an MVP-caliber season with career bests across the stat sheet, and he'll look top himself against next season as the Thunder look to rebound from a third straight first-round playoff exit.