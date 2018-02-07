George generated 38 points (11-23 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 10-12 FT), five rebounds, three assists and six steals across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 125-105 win over the Warriors.

George's scoring total paced all scorers on the night and served as his second 30-point-plus effort in four February games. The All-Star forward has been red-hot from the field on the majority of the nights recently, having shot Tuesday's 47.8 percent or better in five of the last six games and having drained multiple threes in eight consecutive contests as well. In addition to his stellar accuracy from the floor, George has been a frequent visitor to the charity stripe, taking double-digit shot attempts in four out of the last seven games.