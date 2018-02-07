Thunder's Paul George: Team-high scoring total in marquee win
George generated 38 points (11-23 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 10-12 FT), five rebounds, three assists and six steals across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 125-105 win over the Warriors.
George's scoring total paced all scorers on the night and served as his second 30-point-plus effort in four February games. The All-Star forward has been red-hot from the field on the majority of the nights recently, having shot Tuesday's 47.8 percent or better in five of the last six games and having drained multiple threes in eight consecutive contests as well. In addition to his stellar accuracy from the floor, George has been a frequent visitor to the charity stripe, taking double-digit shot attempts in four out of the last seven games.
More News
-
Thunder's Paul George: Shoots well in loss•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Struggles from the field in loss•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Explodes for season-high 43 points in narrow loss•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Tallies game-high 28 points Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Scores 31 points Sunday•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Drains 26 points Saturday•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...