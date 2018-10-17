George generated 27 points (9-23 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 5-8 FT), five assists, two rebounds and four steals across 37 minutes in the Thunder's 108-100 loss to the Warriors on Tuesday.

As expected, George took on substantial usage in the wake of Russell Westbrook's (knee) absence. The All-Star forward paced the Thunder in scoring while also recording a game-high number of steals. With Westbrook potentially out several more games while going through the final stages of recovery, George projects for heavy minutes and corresponding production akin to Tuesday's in the early stages of the campaign.