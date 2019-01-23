Thunder's Paul George: Team-leading scoring haul in win
George registered 36 points (10-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 13-15 FT), eight rebounds, five steals, four assists and one block across 38 minutes Tuesday in the Thunder's 123-114 win over the Trail Blazers.
Aside from some occasional up-and-down shooting and a general lack of blocked shots, George has routinely filled it up in every meaningful fantasy category to deliver first-round value for those that nabbed him. After his third straight 30-plus-point performance, George has boosted his season scoring average to career-high 27.0 per game. He's also averaging personal bests in rebounds (7.9), steals (2.3) and triples (3.4).
More News
-
Thunder's Paul George: Scores team-high 31 points•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Another well-rounded line in win•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Full line in Thursday's loss•
-
Thunder's Paul George: 24 points, five treys in loss•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Scores 30 points in Thursday's loss•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Leads team in loss to T-wolves•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.