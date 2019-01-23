Thunder's Paul George: Team-leading scoring haul in win

George registered 36 points (10-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 13-15 FT), eight rebounds, five steals, four assists and one block across 38 minutes Tuesday in the Thunder's 123-114 win over the Trail Blazers.

Aside from some occasional up-and-down shooting and a general lack of blocked shots, George has routinely filled it up in every meaningful fantasy category to deliver first-round value for those that nabbed him. After his third straight 30-plus-point performance, George has boosted his season scoring average to career-high 27.0 per game. He's also averaging personal bests in rebounds (7.9), steals (2.3) and triples (3.4).