Thunder's Paul George: Thrives in absence of star teammates
George generated 29 points (11-25 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 34 minutes in Thursday's 106-81 loss to the Lakers.
George was the proverbial last man standing in the Thunder's Big Three on Thursday, with both Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony missing the game with ankle sprains. The star forward started off hot while carrying the offense on his shoulders, scoring 12 points in the opening 6:52 and draining his first five attempts, including a trio of buckets from distance. The bulk of his scoring came in the first half when the game was still competitive, as George scored only seven points after intermission. The 27-year-old has been on a tear since late January, scoring between 26 and 43 points in seven of his last eight contests. He's been especially impressive in the new month, as factoring in Thursday's production, he's averaging 30.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.8 steals in five February games.
