Thunder's Paul George: Torments former club

George scored a game-high 31 points (12-25 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding four rebounds, an assist and a steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 107-99 win over the Pacers.

It's his second straight game, and his fourth in the last seven contests, with at least 30 points. George remains second in the NBA in scoring behind James Harden, and his career year has helped keep the Thunder in the playoff picture in the increasingly competitive Western Conference.