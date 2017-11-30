Thunder's Paul George: Totals 22 points in loss
George tallied 22 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 41 minutes during a 121-108 loss to the Magic on Wednesday.
George bounced back from his two-point outing with his third game of at least 20 points in the last five games. He remains in a shooting slump, however, as he's show below 43 percent from the field in six of his last seven outings. George has received a lot of minutes this month, as he has a total of eight games during November in which he has played at least 40 minutes.
