Thunder's Paul George: Traded to Clippers

George will be traded to the Clippers from the Thunder for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Galllinari along with four unprotected first-round picks, one protected first-round pick and two pick swaps, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

George requested a trade, according to Wojnarowski, so that he could play with Kawhi Leonard in Los Angeles. It looks like Leonard will sign with the Clippers as well.