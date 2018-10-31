George went for 32 points (9-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 11-14 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 34 minutes in the Thunder's 128-110 win over the Clippers on Tuesday.

George drew even with Russell Westbrook for the team lead in scoring while eclipsing the 30-point mark and generating a double-double for the first time this season. The nine-year veteran has had the hot hand over the last two games in particular, draining 18 of 33 attempts, including seven of 13 from three-point range. George was especially aggressive Tuesday, logging a season-high 14 visits to the charity stripe. Now that Westbrook appears to be back at full throttle, George should benefit from the former's outstanding passing and ability to keep defenders occupied.