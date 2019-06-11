Thunder's Paul George: Undergoes left shoulder surgery

George underwent surgery Tuesday on his left shoulder to repair a tear in his labrum, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.

In early May, George underwent surgery on his right shoulder to address a partially torn rotator cuff. This most recent surgery on his other shoulder won't affect his overall timetable, however. George will be reassessed around the start of training camp with the hopes of being cleared for preseason action.

