George underwent an elbow procedure earlier in the offseason to address bursitis in his shooting arm, Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post reports. According to Bontemps, George had "complained off-an-on during the season that he was dealing with 'tightness' in his forearm."

Despite having 18-to-20 ounces of excess blood sitting in the sac of his elbow, George still managed to shoot 40.1 percent from three -- the second-highest mark of his career. However, he did see his free-throw percentage dip from 89.9 to 82.2, suggesting the injury was bothering him in some way. This isn't the first news that George had been playing the season beat up, as he also underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in May. On the knee, the All-Star notes, "It still has a long way to go. ... It looks like I'm doing well, but I'm still working through some stuff, and still working on trusting and putting full confidence in my leg. I'm a little ways away, but there's no pain, there's no swelling, there's nothing I'm concerned about. I'm just not at the level I need to be." Assuming he gets his body right, George could be in for an elevated second year in Oklahoma City, especially with the departure of Carmelo Anthony, which leaves 16.2 points per game on the table.