Thunder's Paul George: Undergoes shoulder surgery

George underwent a procedure to repair a partially torn tendon in his right rotator cuff Tuesday and is expected to remain sidelined through at least the start of training camp, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

George and the Thunder played it coy with details over the second half of the season, but he was clearly impacted after initially suffering the injury against the Nuggets on Feb. 26. At that point, George was enjoying the best statistical season of his career and had forced his way into the MVP debate, but his numbers -- and the Thunder's record -- tailed off over the final month-and-a-half of the regular season, as George shot just 39.7 percent from the field -- including 34 percent from three -- over the final 23 games. George also battled a smaller tear in his left labrum, and he's expected to undergo another procedure to address that issue in the near future. The All-Star will face a multi-month recovery period, but the hope is he'll be cleared for full contact at some point during training camp or preseason in the fall.