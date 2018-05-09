Thunder's Paul George: Underwent procedure on left knee
George underwent a scope procedure on his left knee Wednesday and will be able to return to basketball activities in six to eight weeks, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
George saw a heavy workload to end the postseason, playing 40 or more minutes in the last five games of the season. It's unclear how long the knee was bothering him, but the fact that he was able to push the procedure off until the end of the season likely means that the injury was anything too serious. The timetable puts George out until the end of June or early July, meaning he should be able to go once training camp starts.
