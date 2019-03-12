Thunder's Paul George: Well-rounded line in Monday's win

George totaled 14 points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, three steals, and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's 98-89 win over the Jazz.

George had been stellar across his first three tilts against the Jazz this season, perhaps fueled by last year's playoff defeat. He was stymied offensively in this one though, as he failed to sink a three for the first time since Nov. 1 (though he did live at the charity stripe). Overall, George made up for his quiet night as a scorer by producing a fairly well-rounded stat line. Still, he'll look to shake off his recent offensive struggles over the last two games (combined for 29 points and 10 turnovers versus five dimes) in a much more favorable matchup versus an uptempo Nets team on Wednesday.