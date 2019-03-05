Thunder's Paul George: Will be game-time call
George (shoulder) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
George will test things out pregame to see if he can return from a right shoulder injury that's cost him three straight games. If he does play, he'll likely return to the starting five
More News
-
Thunder's Paul George: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Will not play Sunday•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Listed as out Saturday•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Will not play Thursday•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Collects six steals in loss•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Struggles from the field in loss•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...