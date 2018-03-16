George (groin) will be a true game-time call for Friday's matchup with the Clippers, Royce Young of ESPN reports.

George is dealing with a groin injury that he sustained during Tuesday's game against Atlanta, and while he's maintained throughout the week that he expects to play, it appears that he's still bothered by the injury. The All-Star will go through pregame warmups before making a final decision on his status.

