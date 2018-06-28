George (ankle) informed Thunder officials Thursday that he will decline his $20.7 million player option for the 2018-19 season and officially become an unrestricted free agent Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

George's decision was always viewed as an inevitably with the All-Star forward set to command a higher annual salary on the open market and likely to have a slew of teams interested in bringing him aboard. Wojnarowski relays that the Lakers, 76ers and Rockets are among the top suitors linked to George, who is eligible to sign a five-year, $176 million contract extension this offseason. In an effort to exert more control over his future, however, George may have more interest in inking a "one-plus-one" contract that would allow him to opt out of his deal again at this time next summer.