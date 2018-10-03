Thunder's Paul George: Will miss preseason opener
George will miss Wednesday's preseason opener against the Pistons due to a personal matter, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
The specifics surrounding the situation haven't been released, but George shouldn't be away from the team for an extended period of time. The five-time All-Star previously indicated that he's feeling healthy heading into the season after procedures on both his arm and knee this offseason, so George should be full systems go by the time the regular-season approaches. The next opportunity for George to make his preseason debut comes Friday against the Timberwolves.
