Thunder's Paul George: Will not play Sunday
George (shoulder) will not play in Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.
George will miss his third straight game Sunday as he continues to deal with a right shoulder injury. The Thunder are currently taking it game-by-game, so he should be considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves. Markieff Morris and Abdel Nader should continue to see extended action in George's absence.
