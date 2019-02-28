Thunder's Paul George: Will not play Thursday
George has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the 76ers due to right shoulder soreness, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear exactly when the injury stems from, as George is coming off a performance in Tuesday's loss to the Nuggets where he played 40 minutes, but it is severe enough to cost the MVP candidate at least one game. There doesn't appear to be much concern surrounding George's injured shoulder, but in his absence Thursday, both Markieff Morris and Abdel Nader should be in line for a boost in minutes on the wing.
More News
-
Thunder's Paul George: Collects six steals in loss•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Struggles from the field in loss•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Hits game-winning shot in second OT•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Scores 20 in loss•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Poor shooting night in loss•
-
Thunder's Paul George: MVP-caliber season continues•
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...