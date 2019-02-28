Thunder's Paul George: Will not play Thursday

George has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the 76ers due to right shoulder soreness, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear exactly when the injury stems from, as George is coming off a performance in Tuesday's loss to the Nuggets where he played 40 minutes, but it is severe enough to cost the MVP candidate at least one game. There doesn't appear to be much concern surrounding George's injured shoulder, but in his absence Thursday, both Markieff Morris and Abdel Nader should be in line for a boost in minutes on the wing.