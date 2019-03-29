Thunder's Paul George: Will play Friday
George (shoulder) will play and start in Friday's matchup against the Nuggets, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
George was considered a game-time decision due to an ailing shoulder, but it appears he passed all the tests he needed to during pregame warmups. Look for him to take on his usual role barring any setbacks.
