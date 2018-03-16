Thunder's Paul George: Will play Friday
George (groin) will play during Friday's contest against the Clippers, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
George is going to play through a groin injury that he sustained during Tuesday's contest against Atlanta. There's no word of George being on a minutes restriction, so his playing time will likely be based on pain tolerance.
More News
-
Thunder's Paul George: Will be true game-time call•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Goes through limited practice Thursday•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Expects to play Friday•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Suffers groin injury Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Scores 21 in Monday's win•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Ekes out double-double in Saturday's win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...