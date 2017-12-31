Thunder's Paul George: Will play Sunday vs. Mavericks

Updating a previous report, George (knee) will play in Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Erik Horne of the Oklahoman reports.

George was listed as out for Sunday's contest in the game notes, but apparently felt better throughout the day and has now been given the green light to take the court. He's not expected to have any limitations, so George should see his typical 30-plus-minute workload and can be activated by fantasy owners. In the three games prior to his injury, George was in a groove, posting averages of 27.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.7 steals across 38.3 minutes.