Thunder's Paul George: Will play Tuesday
George (shoulder) is active and will start in Tuesday's tilt against the Timberwolves, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
The plan was for George to test things out pregame, and that clearly went well. He will return from a three-game absence, and presumably take on his usual workload barring any setbacks.
