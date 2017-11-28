Thunder's Paul George: Will play Wednesday
George (illness) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Magic, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
After missing Monday's practice entirely, George returned Tuesday with a full session. Expect George to be a full go in Orlando on Wednesday as the Thunder look to put an end to their current two-game losing streak.
