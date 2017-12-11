Thunder's Paul George: Will start Monday
George (calf) will start Monday's game against the Hornets, Royce Young of ESPN reports.
George was initially deemed questionable due to a sore calf, but the belief all along was that he'd return to action after missing the last two contests. Expect George to play his usual complement of minutes on the wing, and he could even see a slight bump in playing time with Andre Roberson (ankle) out of action.
