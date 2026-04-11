Sandfort finished Friday's 127-107 loss to the Nuggets with eight points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and four rebounds in 28 minutes.

With Oklahoma City basically giving everyone the night off, Sandfort found himself in a favorable situation. Having played just seven total minutes all season, it's safe to assume that Sandfort will be pinching himself after moving into what ended up being a starter-level role. Should the Thunder opt to rest players again Sunday, look for Sandfort to remain a key piece of the rotation.