Sandfort agreed Monday with the Thunder on a two-way contract, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

One of the top performers this season for the Thunder's G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue, Sandfort will now get the chance to make his NBA debut as the regular season winds down. The 23-year-old forward has appeared in 21 games for the Blue, averaging 11.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 three-pointers and 2.1 assists in 27.8 minutes per contest.