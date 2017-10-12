Thunder's Raymond Felton: Does non-contact work Thursday

Felton (wrist) was a non-contact participant in Thursday's practice, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Felton sprained his wrist over the weekend and was forced to miss the team's final preseason contest as a result. The Thunder will likely continue to proceed cautiously with the point guard seeing as the start of the regular season is just a week away, but he's trending in the right direction. Felton is expected to serve as Russell Westbrook's backup during the regular season, though he likely won't see enough minutes to keep him relevant in most fantasy leagues.