Felton went for 14 points (3-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight assists and six rebounds across 34 minutes in Sunday's 110-92 win over the Grizzlies.

The veteran drew another start for Russell Westbrook (ankle) and produced a significantly better line than in last Thursday's defeat at the hands of the Lakers. Felton's shot was actually considerably off, but he significantly propped up his final line with a perfect showing from the charity stripe and strong efforts on the boards and as a facilitator. The productive night was naturally a welcome sight, but Felton will slide right back into a role that only affords him minutes in the teens as soon as Westbrook returns.