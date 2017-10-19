Thunder's Raymond Felton: Good to go Thursday

Felton (wrist) will play in Thursday's regular-season opener against the Knicks, Royce Young of ESPN reports.

Both Felton and Patrick Patterson (knee) have been given the green light to take the court, meaning the Thunder will open the season at full strength. Felton should jump right into the regular backcourt rotation, though the fact that he's backing up Russell Westbrook will likely hurt his chances of picking up significant minutes most nights.