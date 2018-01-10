Felton provided 13 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 18 minutes during a 117-106 loss to the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

Felton's 13 points led the bench in the loss. He has been solid in the reserve role all season for the team, and over the last five games, he's averaging 8.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 three pointers made per game. Felton would likely only gain value if the team was dealing with a variety of injuries.