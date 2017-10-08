Thunder's Raymond Felton: Leaves Sunday's game with sprained wrist

Felton suffered a sprained left wrist during Sunday's preseason matchup against Melbourne United and will not return, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

Felton played 11 minutes before suffering the injury, totaling six points (3-4 FG), three rebounds, one assist, two steals, one block and one turnover. The severity of the sprain is unclear, but he'll likely have additional tests on the wrist following the game, which should give us a better indication of how much time Felton could miss. Tentatively consider him questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets.