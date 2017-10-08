Thunder's Raymond Felton: Leaves Sunday's game with sprained wrist
Felton suffered a sprained left wrist during Sunday's preseason matchup against Melbourne United and will not return, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
Felton played 11 minutes before suffering the injury, totaling six points (3-4 FG), three rebounds, one assist, two steals, one block and one turnover. The severity of the sprain is unclear, but he'll likely have additional tests on the wrist following the game, which should give us a better indication of how much time Felton could miss. Tentatively consider him questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets.
More News
-
Thunder's Raymond Felton: Will start preseason opener•
-
Thunder's Raymond Felton: Agrees to one-year contract with OKC•
-
Clippers' Raymond Felton: Quality game off bench Thursday•
-
Clippers' Raymond Felton: Provides 13 points off bench Thursday•
-
Clippers' Raymond Felton: Swipes four steals in 27 minutes•
-
Clippers' Raymond Felton: Offers no help off bench•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...